Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $75,000 Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 4,594.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,491,000 after purchasing an additional 346,738 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,710,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $21,105,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,695,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,527 shares in the company, valued at $14,116,493.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,888 shares of company stock worth $13,566,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

BPMC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $77.96. 414,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,686. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.