Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £15,400 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Irene Dorner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £15,400 ($20,122.83).

The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 723.40 ($9.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.11). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 800.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 876.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio is -0.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,091.56 ($14.26).

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

