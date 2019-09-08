Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Replimune Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 19,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,896. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,212,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 76,540 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 711,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

