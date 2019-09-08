Roth Capital Upgrades Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to Neutral

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Roth Capital currently has $52.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut Stamps.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

STMP stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 292,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,586. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $245.20.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,911,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,353,000. SQN Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 817,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 218,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 165,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

