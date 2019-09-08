Roundview Capital LLC Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISBC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,911.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISBC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 956,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,360. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $166.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

