Royal Bank of Canada Trims Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Target Price to $120.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CXO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.65.

NYSE CXO traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,057,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $160.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $99.76.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

In other news, President Jack F. Harper bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brenda R. Schroer bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,994.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 78,872.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,103,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 836.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 486,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 434,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

