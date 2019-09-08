RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on shares of RPM International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of RPM opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. RPM International has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 867.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

