Rubycoin (RBY) Price Hits $0.0750 on Major Exchanges

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Rubycoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $23.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00019757 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004150 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,309,638 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rubycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

