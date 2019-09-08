Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 87,113 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of TELUS worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TELUS by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 470,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,415. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

