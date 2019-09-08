Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.85 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 218,190.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $2,691,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kalenka sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.58, for a total value of $1,060,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,963.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,557 shares of company stock valued at $26,451,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.29. The stock had a trading volume of 408,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. Raymond James cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

