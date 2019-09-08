Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 83,617 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,617 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of United Community Banks worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 66.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,821,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,516 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 76.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,664,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 718,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,406,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,107,000 after acquiring an additional 398,806 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 178,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $142.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

