RVB Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. UDR accounts for approximately 2.0% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,101,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,909,000 after purchasing an additional 458,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,418,000 after purchasing an additional 397,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,903,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,352,000 after purchasing an additional 397,275 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UDR by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,625,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,893,000 after purchasing an additional 277,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,929.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $452,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $834,663. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 1,478,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,190. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

