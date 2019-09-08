RVB Capital Management LLC Invests $7.60 Million in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,000. Cousins Properties accounts for 5.3% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 765,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,766. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

