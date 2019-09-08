Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 254,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,889 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 19.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,795 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

