Sandbar Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,595 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,241 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group accounts for about 1.8% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $866,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,706.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. 5,244,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

