Sandbar Asset Management LLP Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Navistar International accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Navistar International worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 664,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 29.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,666,000 after buying an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 448.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 913,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,241. Navistar International Corp has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.35. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Navistar International Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Navistar International to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

