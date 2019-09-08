Sandbar Asset Management LLP Invests $447,000 in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 114,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,763. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $552.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DQ shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

