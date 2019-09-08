Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $103,237.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,797 shares of company stock worth $1,370,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Shares of BAX traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.78. 2,870,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,529. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.