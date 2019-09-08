Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 3.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Corning by 2.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.33. 4,604,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,239. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

