Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA accounts for about 0.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of BOSTON OMAHA worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 510.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 103,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

BOSTON OMAHA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,472. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 34.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%.

In related news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

