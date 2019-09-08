ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

