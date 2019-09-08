Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 60,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,667. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. Research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 1,982.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

