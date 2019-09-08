Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61,966 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 32.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth $307,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth $95,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 67.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 44.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 61,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,848. LG Display Co Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.