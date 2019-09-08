Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,065 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN remained flat at $$13.54 during trading hours on Friday. 5,333,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.