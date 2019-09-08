Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $16,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 363,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,233. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.53%.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $96.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $19,970,841.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $190,193.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 792,310 shares of company stock valued at $86,691,260. 30.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

