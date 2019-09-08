Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.02 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Secureworks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Secureworks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Secureworks by 284.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Secureworks by 229.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 28,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Secureworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Secureworks by 112.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Secureworks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.