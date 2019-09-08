Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $78.77. 197,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.83 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $605,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $184,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.