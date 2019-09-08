Semux Price Down 5.6% This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Semux has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001003 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $804.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035675 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010368 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001168 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000226 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,676,746 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

