Shard Price Hits $0.0348 on Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $680,951.00 and approximately $622.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000359 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 24,912,626 coins and its circulating supply is 19,578,131 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

