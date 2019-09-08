Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $550.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $517.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $526.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $525.40.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $534.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.19. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $539.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.11, for a total value of $478,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.