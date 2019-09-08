SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,879.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Upbit, BTC-Alpha and Bittrex. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $856,716.00 and approximately $34,879.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,420.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.01734429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.02933838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00671005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00741562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00465382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008840 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,833,137 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit, C-CEX, Upbit, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

