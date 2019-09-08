Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Societe Generale raised Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Siemens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

SIEGY opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. Siemens has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $23.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 billion. Siemens had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

