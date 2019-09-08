Simmons Bank Acquires 3,735 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after buying an additional 1,559,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 868,839 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pfizer by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,953,000 after purchasing an additional 606,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,704,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,516,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,539,760. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

