Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $114.71. 3,302,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,371. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.