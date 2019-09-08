Simmons Bank Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,925,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,510,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 155,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 253,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,075,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,034,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,352,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.55. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Vertical Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

