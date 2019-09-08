Simmons Bank Purchases 4,259 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Southern by 3.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,760,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $14,554,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,063.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 703,992 shares of company stock valued at $38,945,972. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. 4,676,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $60.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

