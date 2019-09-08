Simmons Bank Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,334. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $94.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

