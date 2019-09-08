Simmons Bank Sells 4,344 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,914,541. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. 8,883,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,398,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.