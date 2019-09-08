Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $64,000 in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,896 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 211.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth $35,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,446. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.