Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on Slack in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WORK traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.38. 14,812,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,094,311. Slack has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 502,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $19,407,875.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 1,360,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $53,170,714.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,127,654 shares of company stock valued at $274,137,436 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $118,808,000.

