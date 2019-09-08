Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:WORK traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. 14,812,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,094,311. Slack has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.97.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter.

In other Slack news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv-A L.P. Ah sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $115,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 1,360,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $53,170,714.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,127,654 shares of company stock worth $274,137,436 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,808,000.

