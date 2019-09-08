Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Snap reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 70,702 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $971,445.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,916,132.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 71,833 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $986,985.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,259,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,423.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,729,278 shares of company stock valued at $96,229,935 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Snap by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,829,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,064,000 after buying an additional 2,025,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after buying an additional 208,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,862,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 28,955,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,812,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.12. Snap has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.