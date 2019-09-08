Sofinnova Investments Inc. Buys 58,668 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 431,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 51,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. 1,552,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company has a market cap of $285.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.91. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 332.18% and a negative return on equity of 372.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Blair bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $233,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,439 shares in the company, valued at $195,283.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $612,094 and sold 2,597 shares valued at $30,139. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

