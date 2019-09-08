Sofinnova Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,370 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 0.90% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,932. The firm has a market cap of $246.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.44% and a negative net margin of 4,310.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.