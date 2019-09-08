Sofinnova Investments Inc. Purchases 909,573 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,573 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics comprises 1.0% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 51,418 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

TGTX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 846,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. TG Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $12.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 496.99% and a negative net margin of 99,488.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $149,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGTX. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

