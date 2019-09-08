Sofinnova Investments Inc. Takes Position in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,729,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,622,000. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Karuna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 94,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,242. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($146.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($144.83). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.04 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 910,000 shares of company stock worth $14,630,400 over the last three months.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

