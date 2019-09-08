Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sophos Group plc provides cloud-enabled end user and network security solutions. The Company offers protection against viruses, known and unknown malware, spyware, intrusions, unwanted applications, spam, policy abuse and data leakage. It serves education, healthcare, retail, finance and banking industries as well as governments. The company operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Sophos Group plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sophos Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sophos Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sophos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

OTCMKTS:SPHHF remained flat at $$4.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Sophos Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

