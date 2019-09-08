South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.