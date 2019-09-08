SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $45.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 26 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get SP Plus alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

SP traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 52,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,868. The stock has a market cap of $807.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.15 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after buying an additional 156,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 19.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 853,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after buying an additional 49,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.