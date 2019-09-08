Spectrecoin (XSPEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,004.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bisq. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $4,004.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020433 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.43 or 0.02097689 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000545 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021844 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

